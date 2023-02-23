Cibc World Markets Corp Has $3.86 Million Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,531 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in Aptiv by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 63.4% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 181,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after buying an additional 70,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $116.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.69 and its 200 day moving average is $98.80. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $139.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

