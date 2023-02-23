China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CJJD stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.94. 137,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,928. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $8.31.

Institutional Trading of China Jo-Jo Drugstores

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.59% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as an online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.

