Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $29.76 on Thursday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

