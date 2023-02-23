Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $29.76 on Thursday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.
