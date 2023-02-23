Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.26 EPS

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26, Briefing.com reports. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS.
Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CHK traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,201. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65.
Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.86%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000.
Chesapeake Energy Company Profile
Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.
