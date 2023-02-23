Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $255.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.42.
CRL opened at $219.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.37. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $308.15.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.
