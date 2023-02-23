Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.70-$10.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.04 billion-$4.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.13 billion. Charles River Laboratories International also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.70-10.90 EPS.

CRL traded up $7.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.31. 722,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $308.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.37.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $270.83.

In other news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,439,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,172 shares of company stock valued at $8,412,139. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 20.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

