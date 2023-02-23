Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Charles River Laboratories International updated its FY23 guidance to $9.70-10.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.70-$10.90 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 2.2 %

CRL stock traded up $4.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.84. 404,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,509. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $308.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,172 shares of company stock valued at $8,412,139 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRL. Citigroup lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.83.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

