Chardan Capital Trims Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Target Price to $22.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 125.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.47.

Editas Medicine Trading Up 6.2 %

EDIT opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The company has a market cap of $670.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,269.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,269.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $26,979.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,955.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $86,572 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $625,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 138,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 11,677 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $1,734,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 93,750 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Editas Medicine by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,142,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 259,598 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

