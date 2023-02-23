Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.86

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.86 and traded as high as C$7.23. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$7.07, with a volume of 542,954 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Champion Iron Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.39. The firm has a market cap of C$3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.56.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.