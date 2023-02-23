Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at HC Wainwright

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CERE. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

CERE opened at $26.73 on Thursday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 16.64, a quick ratio of 16.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In related news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $1,497,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,487,000. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERE. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,511,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 436.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,084,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,641,000 after purchasing an additional 881,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,999,000 after purchasing an additional 861,581 shares during the period. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,173,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 367.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 358,880 shares during the period.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

