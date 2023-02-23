Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CERE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CERE traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.73. 2,600,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,847. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 16.64 and a current ratio of 16.64. Cerevel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $41.46.

Insider Transactions at Cerevel Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

In related news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $1,333,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,115.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,487,000 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERE. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,173,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 202,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 146,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Read More

