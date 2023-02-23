Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

NYSE:LEU traded up $5.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.95. 314,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,680. Centrus Energy has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $55.77.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

