Centiva Capital LP Sells 4,008 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Centiva Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth approximately $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 40.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $94.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.88. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $97.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

DOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

