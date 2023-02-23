Centiva Capital LP Purchases 62 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 934.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $254.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.55.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stephens upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,494. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

