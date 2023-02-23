Centiva Capital LP Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 20.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in Aptiv by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 181,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 70,417 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Moon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Aptiv by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moon Capital Management LP now owns 71,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 22,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
Aptiv Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of APTV stock opened at $116.10 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $139.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.80.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.
Aptiv Company Profile
Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.
