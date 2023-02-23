Centiva Capital LP Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 20.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in Aptiv by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 181,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 70,417 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Moon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Aptiv by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moon Capital Management LP now owns 71,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 22,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of APTV stock opened at $116.10 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $139.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

