Centiva Capital LP Invests $1.01 Million in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in onsemi during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in onsemi by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $78.56 on Thursday. onsemi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $87.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.76.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that onsemi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

