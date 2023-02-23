Centiva Capital LP Has $964,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 937.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after buying an additional 371,324 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,795,000 after buying an additional 178,046 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,446,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 961.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,289,000 after buying an additional 102,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 2.0 %

Several brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. MKM Partners upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $842.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $873.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $823.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $784.16.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.63 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

