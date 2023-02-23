Centiva Capital LP Buys 5,816 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 546.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.4 %

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of AVB opened at $176.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.69 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.78 and its 200-day moving average is $180.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 78.42%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.