CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.48-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

NYSE CNP opened at $28.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.