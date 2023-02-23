CEEK VR Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000482 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $93.23 million and $8.48 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00010354 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00033374 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00044079 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00021275 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000214 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00217340 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,003.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.11781337 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $8,618,234.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

