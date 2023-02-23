CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.96

Shares of CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.96 and last traded at $26.06, with a volume of 35068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

CBS Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.08.

About CBS

(Get Rating)

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.