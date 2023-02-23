Casper (CSPR) Market Cap Hits $420.04 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 23rd. During the last week, Casper has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Casper has a market cap of $420.04 million and $9.46 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.63 or 0.00427922 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,798.38 or 0.28346355 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,521,290,613 coins and its circulating supply is 10,767,345,986 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,520,518,745 with 10,766,624,628 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03988675 USD and is up 2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $9,551,918.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.