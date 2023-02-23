Cashaa (CAS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $138,109.17

Cashaa (CAS) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Cashaa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Cashaa has a total market cap of $5.85 million and $138,109.17 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cashaa has traded up 18.8% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,890,858 tokens. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @yourcashaa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cashaa is https://reddit.com/r/cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com. The official message board for Cashaa is community.cashaa.com.

Cashaa Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens.”

