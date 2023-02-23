Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) PT Lowered to $90.00

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $76.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $92.75.

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $106,429.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,767.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Casella Waste Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,681,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,670,000 after acquiring an additional 17,528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 18.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,747,000 after acquiring an additional 414,539 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,092,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,086,000 after acquiring an additional 18,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,554,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,272,000 after acquiring an additional 63,251 shares in the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.