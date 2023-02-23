Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.83

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.83 and last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 110285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Cars.com from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Cars.com Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,928.93 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
