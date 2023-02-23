Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) CFO David Bernstein Sells 107,119 Shares

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.79. 15,718,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,473,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

