Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) to Neutral

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Graphite Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen downgraded Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.71.
Graphite Bio Stock Performance
Shares of Graphite Bio stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Graphite Bio has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.11.
About Graphite Bio
Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Graphite Bio (GRPH)
