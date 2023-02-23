Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) to Neutral

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Graphite Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen downgraded Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

Graphite Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Graphite Bio stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Graphite Bio has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Graphite Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Graphite Bio during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.