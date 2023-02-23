Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.54

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$75.54 and traded as high as C$75.62. Canadian Natural Resources shares last traded at C$74.71, with a volume of 6,208,247 shares trading hands.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$96.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.20.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$75.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96.

In related news, Senior Officer Victor Clinton Darel sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.43, for a total transaction of C$71,824.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,807 shares in the company, valued at C$1,027,655.01. In related news, Senior Officer Victor Clinton Darel sold 965 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.43, for a total transaction of C$71,824.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,027,655.01. Also, Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.90, for a total transaction of C$404,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,387 shares in the company, valued at C$3,267,308.30. In the last three months, insiders have sold 352,030 shares of company stock worth $28,144,006. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

