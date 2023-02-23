Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.54

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$75.54 and traded as high as C$75.62. Canadian Natural Resources shares last traded at C$74.71, with a volume of 6,208,247 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CNQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$96.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.20.
Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$75.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
See Also
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.