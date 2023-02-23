Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Announces Earnings Results

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $704.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS.
Shares of CPE stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,973. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.69. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $66.48.
CPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.38.
Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
