Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Announces Earnings Results

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $704.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of CPE stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,973. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.69. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $66.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Callon Petroleum

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $219,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

