Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $18.00

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.00, but opened at $20.32. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 24,382 shares.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Trading Up 12.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

