Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director Sells $1,938,000.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,195,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.99. 1,778,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $202.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.83 and its 200 day moving average is $169.23.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.31.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.