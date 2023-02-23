Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director Sells $1,938,000.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,195,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.99. 1,778,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $202.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.83 and its 200 day moving average is $169.23.
Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.31.
Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.
