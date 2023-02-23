C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Gap Up to $22.36

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.36, but opened at $23.67. C3.ai shares last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 6,117,326 shares changing hands.

AI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on C3.ai from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $62.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 24.17% and a negative net margin of 88.43%. Research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $720,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,016,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,486 shares of company stock valued at $737,650. Company insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in C3.ai by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

