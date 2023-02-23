BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.38 billion.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BWXT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,634. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $62.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BWXT. StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of BWX Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

About BWX Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 737,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 443,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,473,000 after purchasing an additional 281,441 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,641,000 after purchasing an additional 269,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,130,000 after purchasing an additional 217,425 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,804,000 after purchasing an additional 211,329 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

