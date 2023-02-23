Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives Peer Perform Rating from Wolfe Research

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wolfe Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BMBL. Cowen cut their price target on Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Bumble to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.95.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $23.34 on Thursday. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.88 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

About Bumble

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 40.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,220,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,816,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,979,000 after purchasing an additional 102,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bumble by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,707,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,644,000 after buying an additional 34,398 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,077,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,791,000 after purchasing an additional 297,108 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Bumble by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,222,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,993 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.