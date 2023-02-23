Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Cowen

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bumble from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bumble from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Bumble from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bumble from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Bumble has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.88 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

Bumble Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Bumble by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Bumble by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bumble by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.