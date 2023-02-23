Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Cowen

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bumble from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bumble from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Bumble from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bumble from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
Bumble Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of BMBL stock opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Bumble has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.88 and a beta of 1.93.
Institutional Trading of Bumble
Bumble Company Profile
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bumble (BMBL)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.