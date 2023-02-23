BRP (TSE:DOO) Sets New 1-Year High at $120.51

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$120.51 and last traded at C$119.51, with a volume of 14713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$119.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BRP from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank set a C$143.00 price objective on BRP and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BRP from C$173.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on BRP from C$132.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$137.33.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,681.80. The company has a market cap of C$4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$109.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$99.01.

BRP Dividend Announcement

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.35 by C$1.29. The firm had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.34 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 14.4416366 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. BRP’s payout ratio is 7.40%.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.