Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,472 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.05% of Brown & Brown worth $8,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,481 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,579,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,864,000 after acquiring an additional 725,167 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 431.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 814,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,883,000 after acquiring an additional 661,425 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 190.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 959,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,954,000 after acquiring an additional 628,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $24,211,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.2 %

BRO stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.57. 60,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,437. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.07. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

