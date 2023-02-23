Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.82

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.82 and last traded at $28.82, with a volume of 173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.82.

Brother Industries Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Brother Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

