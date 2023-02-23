Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.82

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.82 and last traded at $28.82, with a volume of 173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.82.
Brother Industries Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.74.
Brother Industries Company Profile
Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.
Further Reading
