Brokers Issue Forecasts for Exact Sciences Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Exact Sciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.59) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.22) EPS.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $64.66 on Thursday. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $79.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.24.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $958,729.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,189,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,027,175.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $958,729.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,189,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,027,175.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $292,217.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,723,927.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,343 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,335. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 49,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 332,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after buying an additional 68,277 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $1,525,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

