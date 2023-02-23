Brokerages Set Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) PT at $29.62

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.62.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNDR. Benchmark upped their price target on Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lowered Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Schneider National news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,645 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Schneider National Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Schneider National by 420.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 601.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National stock opened at $27.93 on Thursday. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Schneider National had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

