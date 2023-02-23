Brokerages Set Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Price Target at $101.83

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.83.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
Sanofi Stock Performance
Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $48.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.81.
Sanofi Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 44.52%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 10.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 85,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 55.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 20,596 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 8.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 193,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 8,946 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 250.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 51,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.
About Sanofi
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
