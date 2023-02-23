Brokerages Set OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Price Target at $55.69

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.69.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on OneMain from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on OneMain from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on OneMain from $84.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the third quarter valued at $283,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 12.3% in the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in OneMain by 53.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 285,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 98,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in OneMain by 106.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of OMF stock opened at $43.30 on Thursday. OneMain has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.73.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. OneMain had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that OneMain will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Featured Stories

