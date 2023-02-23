Brokerages Set Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (OTC:DRPRF) Price Target at $106.50

Shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (OTC:DRPRF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Stock Performance

DRPRF stock opened at $122.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.25. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche has a 52-week low of $80.49 and a 52-week high of $129.16.

About Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services businesses. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services; and accessories and fashion products.

