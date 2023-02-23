Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 31,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 63.4% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 56,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.3% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BMY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.87.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $71.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $65.95 and a twelve month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

