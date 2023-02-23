Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Brink’s updated its FY23 guidance to $6.30-$7.00 EPS.

Brink’s Stock Up 12.6 %

NYSE BCO traded up $7.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,678. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.21. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $72.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth $537,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

