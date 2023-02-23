Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.08)-($0.05) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $49-$50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.81 million. Brightcove also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.04-$0.11 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on BCOV shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Brightcove from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brightcove from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $6.28. The stock had a trading volume of 234,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,519. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $8.13.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $107,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,644,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,253,212.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 55,066 shares of company stock worth $290,046 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the first quarter worth $81,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 451.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Brightcove in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 17.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud and Marketing Suite, Enterprise Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

