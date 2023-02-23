BP (LON:BP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 590 ($7.11) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 560 ($6.74). Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on BP from GBX 700 ($8.43) to GBX 1,000 ($12.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BP from GBX 550 ($6.62) to GBX 650 ($7.83) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on BP from GBX 550 ($6.62) to GBX 500 ($6.02) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BP from GBX 527 ($6.35) to GBX 549 ($6.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 591.75 ($7.13).

LON BP traded down GBX 10.90 ($0.13) on Thursday, hitting GBX 539.40 ($6.50). 34,073,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 494.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 471.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.64. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 341.60 ($4.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 570.57 ($6.87).

In related news, insider Bernard Looney bought 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 462 ($5.56) per share, with a total value of £314.16 ($378.32). In related news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 68 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 462 ($5.56) per share, for a total transaction of £314.16 ($378.32). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 67 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 546 ($6.58) per share, with a total value of £365.82 ($440.53). Insiders purchased 213 shares of company stock valued at $105,360 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

