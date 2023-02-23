Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) CFO Sells $542,500.00 in Stock

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) CFO Brett I. Parker sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $542,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,050,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,777,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bowlero Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BOWL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 733,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,679. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -46.48 and a beta of 0.24. Bowlero Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.33.

Institutional Trading of Bowlero

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOWL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bowlero by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Bowlero

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

