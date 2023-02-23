Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,049,000 after acquiring an additional 17,042 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 354.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 19,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $96.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.