Boothbay Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.9% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 201,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 23,516 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Evergy by 25.8% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVRG. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

NYSE EVRG opened at $60.93 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.22 and a 200 day moving average of $62.90.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

